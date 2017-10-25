Lagos commissions Ibeju-Lekki hospital’s mother-child unit

By Etop Ekanem

LAGOS—THE Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Jide Idris, has commissioned an ultra modern Mother-Child unit of Ibeju-Lekki General Hospital and enjoined both staff and management of the hospital to ensure that the healthcare facility is put to good and effective use.

The unit was built, equipped and donated to Ibeju-Lekki General Hospital, Akodo, Lagos, by the owners of Prince Ebeano Supermarket, Mr. Sunday Egede and David Ojei, as part of their corporate social responsibility initiatives.

Speaking at the commissioning, Idris described the hospital complex as modern and the equipment in it as of international standard, adding that it aligns with modern day design for healthcare facility, which the Lagos State Government has also adopted going forward.

He said: “I thank the donors, Mr. Sunday Egede and Mr. Jude Ojei. The facility that you have donated is of international standard. It will help to address inequality in healthcare service delivery in the state, address access to healthcare and cost of care, which are all at the core of the Lagos State Insurance Scheme which will commence before the end of the year.”

Earlier in a keynote address read by Mr. Chidi Koosi, on behalf of the donors, the duo explained that the gesture was a demonstration of their efforts to give back to the society and added that if more well-meaning Nigerians toed the same line the country can end medical tourism.

