Lagos NMA wants stakeholders to intensify campaign on children immunisation

The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) in Lagos State has called on stakeholders in the health sector to intensify campaign on immunisation of children against the four childhood killer diseases.

A factional chairman of the association, Dr Olumuyiwa Odusote, made the call on Tuesday in Lagos at an event marking the commencement of the 2017 National Physicians’ Week in Lagos.

The theme of 2017 week is entitled: “Declining Immunisation Coverage: Threat to National Security and Development; The Way Forward!“

Odusote said that everybody, including the three tiers of government, has the responsibility to enlighten the public through aggressive campaigns on the need for regular immunisation of children.

He urged the Federal Government to make acquisition of vaccines cheaper and establish a production factory in the country.

“These are things we can revive and then ensure that it is done; if we do that, we are going to have better outcomes.

“So, we need to change our orientation and a lot of advocacy has to be done in that regard,’’ Odusote said.

He said that there was also urgent need to prevent outbreak of diseases in the country.

According to him, this is moreso, when there is upsurge of communicable diseases and outbreaks, including Monkey Pox and Lassa fever.

“These are all viral diseases that have to do with immunisation. So, if immunisation is to build up immunity and all these are coming up, it means our immunity is going down,“ he said.

Also, a Consultant Microbiologist, Dr Bamidele Mutiu, said that sustaining the control and prevention of infectious diseases require more commitment from the governments and the public.

According to him, as long as there is imbalance between the environment, human factor, animal host and the organism that cause epidemics, there will be a rise in the outbreak of diseases.

“We need to plan ahead; there should be more public enlightenment and animal control, where all the departments, including animal husbandry and human medicine have to come together,’’ Mutiu said.

