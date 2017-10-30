Lagos Task Force Impounds 163 Motorcycles And Arrests 29 Riders Already – Photos

Is a case of rendering host of individuals jobless or it it a way to better the future? The answer needs to be taught out very well. In a bid to prevent motorcycles from riding on major roads, Lagos State Task Force officials invaded one of the most notorious places you will find Okadas in Lagos.

It’s 2nd Rainbow bus-stop around Mile 2. Consequently, 163 motorcycles were impounded and 29 bike riders arrested.

Rainbow bus-stop is notorious for bikes because of the impassable state of the road leading to Apapa through TINCAN.. These bikes have been a saving grace for people who ply that route as private vehicles and commercial buses would take forever to get to Apapa.

I still ask, is this a better way to go?