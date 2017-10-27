Lagos to Host Digital Summit









To help individuals and businesses harness the constant innovations in a fast-paced digital world, Mustardels Media, a frontline digital media outfit, is convening the Lagos Digital Summit (LDS) 2017, a gathering of digital communication eggheads, professionals and enthusiasts for the advancement of society and the enrichment of Nigeria’s burgeoning population.

Organised in collaboration with Expoze Nigeria, a leading Lagos-based digital media firm, the summit will hold on 23rd November 2017 at NECA House, Alausa, Ikeja by 10 a.m and will focus on how digital media can be better leveraged for growth as a person or as a small or large organisation.

“LDS was birthed out of the need for the convergence of great minds and consolidation of great ideas that will shape Nigeria’s digital landscape. Nigeria has barely scratched the surface in terms of the possibilities for our country socially and business-wise in terms of digital media,” said Adewale Adetona, one of the organisers and partners of Mustardels Media.

The keynote speech at the conference will be delivered by Kayode Ogundamisi, a frontline social commentator and host, PolitrickswithKO. Other speakers and facilitators expected at the summit include DSP Aliyu Giwa, Lagos State Deputy Superintendent Police; Babajide Fadoju, Head of DigiComms, Oyo State Government; Chidi Okereke, Digital Media Analyst; Lanre Adelanwa; Marketing Manager, SystemSpecs Limited, owners of Remita; and Princewill Ejirika, Digital Media Lead, VConnect.’

“This summit will push the frontiers of innovation across various spheres of the Nigerian life through engaging discourse and empowerment avenues available via digital communication,” added Adetona.

Other speakers and panelists at the conference would include digital marketing specialist Demola Adetona; serial digital media entrepreneur Ezeudo Obinna a.k.a TweetOracle; OAP Adekeye Tosin; Timilehin Bello, CEO, Media Panache; Tiwalola Olanubi, Creative Director, Dotts Media House; Ayowole Obi-Ayowole, Creative Director, Randomz Digital; and Bukola Wahab, Lead Strategist, ShawttyNatt Media..

Expected at the event are Social Media Enthusiasts, Techprenuers, Start-ups, MDAs, FinTechs, other corporate bodies and the general public. Entry is FREE but registration online at www.lagosdigitalsummit.com before the event is required for attendance.

