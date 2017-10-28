Pages Navigation Menu

Lalong: Buhari neglects governors in making appointments

Posted on Oct 28, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau State on Friday complained that President Muhammaud Buhari has been making appointments into various offices without consulting the state governors. He spoke on Friday at the commissioning and official opening of the national headquarters of the Buhari Support Organisations (BSO) in Abuja where the Comptroller-General of the Nigerian Customs Service (NCS), retired Colonel Hameed Ali also pointedly said the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC)-led federal government has derailed halfway into its tenure as a result of decline in its core values, vision and mission. While speaking in line with sentiments of the Customs boss, Governor Lalong noted that the President has been making appointments without involving the governors.

