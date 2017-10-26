Large turnout in Uhuru and Ruto strongholds as repeat poll kicks off – TUKO.CO.KE

Large turnout in Uhuru and Ruto strongholds as repeat poll kicks off

There was a huge turnout of voters in President Uhuru Kenyatta and his deputy William Ruto's backyards as Kenyans went back to the poll to elect a new president. Kenyatta hails from Mt Kenya region while Ruto hails for Uasin Gishu County in the North Rift.



