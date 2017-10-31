Bobrisky’s grammar is bad, I cannot invite him on my show-Latasha Ngwube – TheNewsGuru
|
TheNewsGuru
|
Bobrisky's grammar is bad, I cannot invite him on my show-Latasha Ngwube
TheNewsGuru
Latasha Ngwube, a lifestyle journalist and the host of ' Hot Topics' has revealed that she cannot invite Nigerian male Barbie, Bobrisky on her show because he makes funny grammatical errors. Latasha made this known in an interview with Rubbin Minds' …
Latasha Ngwube talks Toke Makinwa, Bobrisky's Grammar & Fashion Industry on Rubbin' Minds
Bobrisky fires back at Latasha Ngwube for her latest comments about him
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to shareGet thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!