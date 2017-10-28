Late Gen. Victor Malu buried

Katsina-Ala (Benue) – The remains of late Gen. Victor Malu, a former Chief of Army Staff between 1999 and 2001 were committed to mother earth at about 12:23p.m. on Saturday in his country home, Tongov.

The late general died on Oct. 9 in Cairo, Egypt, after a protracted illness.

Gov. Samuel Ortom of Benue promised after due consultation with the State House of Assembly, that the late general would be immortalised by the state.

The governor described him as a professional soldier and a great man, who had done much to impact the lives of the Tiv people and the state in general.

“The late Malu had contributed much into the lives of the Tivs and Nigerians. We are proud of him, we appreciate him.”

In a citation, the Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai described him as an articulate, dedicated, forthright gentleman, professional officer, who was firm, but calm.

Buratai said his death was a great loss to his family, army, the nation and West Africa sub-region.

Senator Jeremiah Useni, the Chairman, Senate Committee on Defence, in tribute, described the late Malu as a great, efficient, brave and frank officer.

In his sermon, Rev. Terseer Shagba of the NKST Church, stressed the need for those in positions of authority to render selfless service to the people.

Quoting from Esther 10, Shagba further urged leaders to be faithful and discharge their duties in whatever they were entrusted with like Mordecai in the book of Esther.

He said that was the only way they could endear themselves to the people, thereby guarantee their own security.

Late Malu got enlisted into the Nigerian Defence Academy – NDA as member of the Regular Course 3 in 1967 and commissioned in 1970 as 2nd Lieutenant.

He had held many appointments in the army, including General Officer Commanding (GOC) 82 Division, Enugu, Contingent Commander and Chief of Operations of Nigerians Contingent to Liberia, in 1992, and Force Commander, ECOMOG, Liberia, 1996.

Late Malu is survived by wife, Esther and four children, a female and three male, among who is Lt.-Col. Tarlumun Malu. (NAN)

