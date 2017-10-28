Late Gen. Victor Malu buried

The remains of late Gen. Victor Malu, a former Chief of Army Staff between 1999 and 2001 were committed to mother earth at about 12:23p.m. on Saturday in his country home, Tongov. The late general died on Oct. 9 in Cairo, Egypt, after a protracted illness. Gov. Samuel Ortom of Benue promised after due consultation […]

Late Gen. Victor Malu buried

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

