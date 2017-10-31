LAUTECH: Doctors draw battle line with Ajimobi

Ibadan—The Nigerian Medical Association, NMA, has asked Governor Abiola Ajimobi of Oyo State to look into seven demands that would bring relief to the medical doctors at the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology, LAUTECH, Teaching Hospital, Ogbomoso.

If the governor fails to accede to the demands, the association threatened to mobilise doctors in the state to go on strike.

The NMA chairman, Oyo State branch, Dr. Mojisola Atalabi, said this in a chat with newsmen in Ibadan yesterday.

She said, the association was not pleased with the governor because he allegedly “wrongly classified the teaching hospital as an educational institution that naturally has a Ministry if Education as its supervisory ministry, as opposed to the Ministry of Health. Teaching hospitals are for research, teaching and health care service delivery.”

employees of Oyo State and pay their full salaries like others, payment of salary arrears being owed health personnel in the institution and stoppage of percentage salary for the health workers, strong and sincere political will to pursue all the contractors that have been paid for one project or the other to deliver on the said projects.

