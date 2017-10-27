Lawmakers declare Enugu Airport unsafe

The Joint Committee of the National Assembly on Aviation on Thursday expressed worry over the deplorable facilities of some airports in the country and declared the Akanu Ibiam Airport unsafe. Sen. Muhammad Adamu (APC), representing Kebbi Central, expressed displeasure during a tour of facility of the Port Harcourt International Airport. Adamu said that the Senate…

