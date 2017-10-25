Leaders With Character, Intergrity Required To Rebuild Nigeria – Dogara

By Kauthar Anumba-Khaleel, Abuja

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara has said that only leaders with character and integrity can save Nigeria from its present travails.

Dogara stated this yesterday at the pre-event prayer session for the forthcoming national prayer breakfast of Christian Legislators’ Fellowship in Abuja .

The speaker who spoke on the topic ‘the place of God in nation building’, noted that without God, Nigerians cannot accomplish the task of nation building adding that until “we have leaders of character who are connected to the creator, we will continue to wander in the dark”.

“One necessary attribute of leadership is character. Character means you can’t be separated from your words. All the people God called to lead Israel were people if character and integrity”

According to him, “we need men and women who don’t need to speak before we know their intentions. We need men who stand for the truth”

He further noted that “God uses leaders to build nations: men of truth, hating covetousness. If we are not in this state, we cannot lead”

Explaining that God’s intention was to use Israel as a model for nations noting that one of the strategies God used was to train leaders, the speaker admonished Christians to avoid seeking for office for the sake of position, buy they they should do so for the purposes of service.

“What is our mission in the leadership role? Are we looking for position to occupy or for opportunity to serve? Instead of looking for position to occupy, look for opportunity to serve.

“Instead of wanting to be celebrated, let’s celebrate others; instead of wanting to be known, let’s point to Jesus Christ, instead of wanting to be heroes let’s make Christ our hero. If we identify our gifts and take our proper place in the body of Christ, we will rebuild our nation”

Dogara however expressed hope for Nigeria saying “Nigerians are solemn people, hence there is hope for Nigeria to succeed”, he stated.

Earlier, President of the Fellowship, Senator Barnabas Gemade welcomed worshippers to the event noting that it was planned to prepare ahead of the national breakfast.

Prayers were offered for maximum attendance, national unity, prayer to the success of the forthcoming national breakfast and the manifestation of God’s presence on that day and prayer for security.