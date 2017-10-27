Pages Navigation Menu

League Cup:  Arsenal meet West Ham, Man U face Bristol

Carabao Cup holders Manchester United will face Bristol City in the quarter-finals of the competition, while Arsenal take on West Ham.
United comfortably defeated Swansea 2-0 on Tuesday night to set up a tie against the Robins at Ashton Gate.
Bristol City, the only club left in the competition from outside the Premier League, progressed to the last eight courtesy of a 4-1 win over Crystal Palace.
West Ham will travel to Arsenal in the quarter-final stage after coming from two goals down to defeat Tottenham on Wednesdaynight.
Five-time winners Chelsea host Bournemouth in another all Premier League tie, after surviving a late scare against Everton in round four.
Meanwhile, Premier League leaders Manchester City will take on Leicester at the King Power Stadium, after edging past Championship side Wolves on penalties following a goalless draw at the Etihad on Tuesday.
 All four quarter-final ties are scheduled to be played on December 19 or 20.

