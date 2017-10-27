Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Leave Maina out of 2019 Borno governorship politics- Family

Posted on Oct 27, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

The family of Abdulrasheed Maina, the embattled former boss of Presidential TaskForce on Pension Fund on Thursday warned that their son should be allowed to concentrate on the job of recovering stolen funds for the Federal Government and not dragged into 2019 politics. The family was reacting to speculations that Maina was planning to contest for the governorship of Borno State in the 2019 general elections. “It has become imperative to also warn politicians and their cronies who may want to use the opportunity to distract Maina to desist from doing so as the family would seek redress where applicable.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Get thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.