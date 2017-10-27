Leave Maina out of 2019 Borno governorship politics- Family

The family of Abdulrasheed Maina, the embattled former boss of Presidential TaskForce on Pension Fund on Thursday warned that their son should be allowed to concentrate on the job of recovering stolen funds for the Federal Government and not dragged into 2019 politics. The family was reacting to speculations that Maina was planning to contest for the governorship of Borno State in the 2019 general elections. “It has become imperative to also warn politicians and their cronies who may want to use the opportunity to distract Maina to desist from doing so as the family would seek redress where applicable.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

