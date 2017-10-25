Ledger Partners With Intel on Cryptographic key Venture

Ledger is one of the most prominent hardware Bitcoin wallet companies. In a recent announcement, the company explains how they are partnering with Intel. The goal is to combine Ledger’s BOLOS operating system and Intel’s Software Extension Guard. This is a major deal for the French company, although it remains to be seen if this … Continue reading Ledger Partners With Intel on Cryptographic key Venture

The post Ledger Partners With Intel on Cryptographic key Venture appeared first on NEWSBTC.

This post was syndicated from NEWSBTC. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

