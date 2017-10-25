Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Ledger Partners With Intel on Cryptographic key Venture

Posted on Oct 25, 2017 in Bitcoin | 0 comments

Ledger is one of the most prominent hardware Bitcoin wallet companies. In a recent announcement, the company explains how they are partnering with Intel. The goal is to combine Ledger’s BOLOS operating system and Intel’s Software Extension Guard. This is a major deal for the French company, although it remains to be seen if this … Continue reading Ledger Partners With Intel on Cryptographic key Venture

The post Ledger Partners With Intel on Cryptographic key Venture appeared first on NEWSBTC.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from NEWSBTC. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Get thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.