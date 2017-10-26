Nigeria: Adeosun – Govt Not Borrowing but Refinancing Existing Debts – AllAfrica.com
|
The Punch
|
Nigeria: Adeosun – Govt Not Borrowing but Refinancing Existing Debts
AllAfrica.com
Abuja — The Minister of Finance, Mrs. Kemi Adeosun, has explained that the federal government is not desirous of borrowing fresh loans, but seeking to refinance what is known as legacy or inherited debts. Her explanation was sequel to reactions …
Federal Governent to finance capital projects with borrowed funds, says Adeosun
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to shareGet thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!