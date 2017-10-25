Pages Navigation Menu

Leicester City appoints Claude Puel as manager

Posted on Oct 25, 2017

2015/16  Premier League champions, Leicester City on Wednesday announced Claude Puel as their new manager of the following the sacking of Craig Shakespeare last week. Puel last managed in the Premier League with Southampton before his sacked this summer and signs a contract until 2020. “When we began the process of identifying a new manager, …

