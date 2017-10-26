Leicester City name Puel as manager

English Premier League clubside Leicester City have signed on Frenchman Claude Puel as their new manager on a three-year deal. Former Southampton boss Puel replaced Craig Shakespeare who was sacked last week with Leicester, the 2016 English champions, third-bottom of the table. “It’s a great privilege to become the new manager of Leicester City – a club whose values and ambitions are closely aligned to my own,” the 56-year-old Puel said on Leicester’s website.

