Leicester City Set To Name Claude Puel As New Manager

Claude Puel is in advanced negotiations to become the new manager of Leicester and could be appointed before Sunday’s game at home to Everton,

The former Southampton manager impressed vice-chairman Aiyawatt Shrivaddhanaprabha and Director of Football Jon Rudkin in a meeting away from the club on Monday, and another that took place yesterday.

We understand there is already broad agreement on the terms of his contract, but there are issues still to address in terms of legal matters and Puel’s backroom staff.

To that end, Leicester are determined to keep Michael Appleton as part of the new coaching staff – he’s impressed the hierarchy at the club since joining in June, and he’s re-inforced that with two wins from two games as caretaker manager.

We understand Claude Puel is prepared to work with Appleton going forward, so he is likely to stay on.

Claude Puel was let go by Southampton in June despite leading the club to an eighth-placed finish in the Premier League and the final of the Capital One Cup. Southampton flopped in the Europa League and decent domestic results were not deemed good enough to compensate for a style of play that many supporters decried as too defensive, and several players disliked his rotation policy.

Puel told French media he was let go “for a little bit more than sporting reasons”.

