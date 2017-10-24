Super Eagles’ striker Kelechi Iheanacho promises Leicester City fans more goals – NAIJ.COM
NAIJ.COM
Super Eagles' striker Kelechi Iheanacho promises Leicester City fans more goals
Super Eagles star striker Kelechi Iheanacho was in fine form on Tuesday night, October 24, as he helped his Leicester team to a 3-1 victory over Leeds United with a goal and an assist. After the visitors went ahead through Pablo Hernandez's fine effort …
