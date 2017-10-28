Let’s not lose sight of the message – OAP Osi on M.I’s controversial track

Nigerian rap veteran M.I Abaga‘s latest single “You Rappers Should Fix Up Your Lives” chides Nigerian rappers for letting their trade down and losing their cred to South African rappers. This has raised quite a ruckus in the Nigerian hip-hop scene as dozens of rappers have dropped replies to the track, with most of them […]

The post Let’s not lose sight of the message – OAP Osi on M.I’s controversial track appeared first on BellaNaija.

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

