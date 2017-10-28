Pages Navigation Menu

Let’s not lose sight of the message – OAP Osi on M.I’s controversial track

Posted on Oct 28, 2017

Nigerian rap veteran M.I Abaga‘s latest single “You Rappers Should Fix Up Your Lives” chides Nigerian rappers for letting their trade down and losing their cred to South African rappers. This has raised quite a ruckus in the Nigerian hip-hop scene as dozens of rappers have dropped replies to the track, with most of them […]

