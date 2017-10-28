#LFDW17 Singer Di’Ja flaunts baby bump at Lagos Fashion Week – YNaija
YNaija
#LFDW17 Singer Di'Ja flaunts baby bump at Lagos Fashion Week
Nigerian singer and Mavins act, Hadiza Blell popularly known as Di'Ja, is pregnant with her second child. The songstress, who welcomed her first child in 2016, showed off the baby bump at the ongoing Lagos Fashion and Design week(LFDW).
Di'ja pregnant, expecting second child
Dija Is Allegedly Pregnant
