Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

#LFDW17 Singer Di’Ja flaunts baby bump at Lagos Fashion Week – YNaija

Posted on Oct 28, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


YNaija

#LFDW17 Singer Di'Ja flaunts baby bump at Lagos Fashion Week
YNaija
Nigerian singer and Mavins act, Hadiza Blell popularly known as Di'Ja, is pregnant with her second child. The songstress, who welcomed her first child in 2016, showed off the baby bump at the ongoing Lagos Fashion and Design week(LFDW).
Di'ja pregnant, expecting second childTheNewsGuru
Dija Is Allegedly PregnantP.M. News

all 3 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Get thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.