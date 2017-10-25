LGA: ENSIEC Reverses Self On Disqualification of APC Candidates Over Tax Certificate

… Says candidates Now Qualified to Contests

By Nnamdi Mbawike, Enugu

The Enugu State Independent Electoral Commission (ENSIEC) on Wednesday reserved itself on the disqualification of candidates of the All Progressive Congress (APC) and other opposition candidates for the forthcoming local Government election in the state.

It would be recalled that ENSIEC had last week disqualified some of the candidates for non possession of tax clearance certificates, permanent Voters card, and some other requirements but cleared them after much pressure from opposition parties and stakeholders in the state led APC.

Addressing journalists on Wednesday at the end of ENSIEC meeting with stakeholders of the opposition parties at the commission’s office, the state chairman of the APC, Dr Ben Nwoye applauded the chairman of ENSIEC in the state, Chief Mike Ajogwu for shifting ground but said there were still issues that needed to be resolved and advised him not allow himself to be forced into illegality.

The APC chairman further hinted that the ENSIEC chairman has given verbal approval to all the candidates earlier disqualified over their inability to provide evidence of tax payment to participate in the election but insisted that those who did not attend the commission’s screening exercise with cogent reason stand disqualified.

Nwoye, who insisted that ENSIEC has no legal power to screen candidates sponsored by political parties, differed with ENSIEC for insisting that candidates who were unable to participate in the screaming exercise carried out by the commission remained disqualified.

He argued that ENSIEC did not follow due process nor its guideline in disqualifying the candidates, adding that “from every indication, the ENIEC chairman is acting under pressure, ENSIEC is bent in exercising the powers they do not have”

Nwoye said it was unfortunate that ENSIEC went ahead to disqualify candidates of the opposition parties with Temporary Voters Card but cleared candidates of the PDP that posses the same card.

The APC chairman disclosed that the party’s legal team was already studying the developments for possible legal options, advising the ENSIEC to do the needful to avoid legal action capable embarrassing his hard earned reputation as a senior Advocate of Nigeria(SAN).

The council election has been scheduled to take place on November 4 this year but there speculation in many quarters that the waves being made by the APC in all the 17 council areas of the state may be the reason for disqualification of its candidates.