Liberia Runoff: Sen Nnamani Decries Proliferation Of Parties In Nigeria

Vote Out Incompetent Office Holders In 2019 – Sen Mantu

By Chibuzo Ukaibe, Abuja

Following the stand-off in presidential election in Liberia, former senate president, Sen Ken Nnamani, Wednesday decried the proliferation of political parties in Nigeria. He stressed that ahead of future polls, Nigeria needs two or three strong political parties.

Nnamani, who recently returned from monitoring the Liberia election, noted that the evolving runoff in Liberia was occasioned by the proliferation of political parties.

While he described political parties in Nigeria as lacking in ideology, he urged electorates to demonstrate their anger against incompetent political office holders by voting them out in 2019.

Nnamani, who headed a 25-member Electoral Reform Committee, stated this at a Nigeria Unity Conference which was organised by the office of Secretary General of Inter-Party Advisory Council of Nigeria (IPAC) and the management of party politics newspaper.

The former senate president noted that there wouldn’t have been need for the runoff in the presidential election in Liberia poll if there wasn’t a proliferation of candidates and parties.

He stated that even in an old democracy like the United States, they have two strong political parties that are equally matched in finances and knowledge.

Lamenting that too many parties cost money and confuse the electoral empire and electorates, he said “We in African should start planning how to be more effective in party management. Proliferation Of parties create problem for INEC and voters.

“There will be a run off in Liberia because none of them could score 50 plus 1. The lesson from that is that if they had formed two or three strong parties there would have been no need for run off.”

He continued “I recommend strongly that we have two or three strong political parties in Nigeria. If we have that, parties cannot win where they are not strong. Even ruling parties cannot win in areas they are not strong”.

While he lambasted political parties for lacking ideology, he however urged electorates to use their ballot to vote out incompetent office holders.

Stressing that the electoral process is not just about the casting votes, he added that “If we allow sanctity of ballot box to prevail we will be able to hire and fire. Our ability to hire and fire those who electoral office holders is key. Use ballots instead of bullets. We have to respecting the sanctity of the ballot box.

“We have to wait for the next election to demonstrate annoyance with political office holders, not through violence.

He said the difference among political parties “is just the name, the human beings are just the same.”

“We are beginning to get it right in Nigeria but we need to check the proliferation of parties. We are not trying to limit participation but we have seen that no party has a different ideology from the others.”

The organiser of the event and Secretary General of IPAC, Chief Perry Opara, said the event is all about Nigeria’s unity and the way the country can remain together.

While he added that the gathering was not for political campaign, he underscored that the ray of political dignitaries, drawn from different political parties, indicate that it is none partisan.

On his part, former deputy senate president, Sen. Ibrahim Mantu, said the ethnicity is the major problem in Nigeria, adding “We should not allow ethnicity stand between us. We are allowing things we can’t change to stand between us.”

“As human beings we are one. Hunger, poverty, disease does not discriminate between tribes and languages. These are things that dehumanise us. We should put our acts together and fight them.”

While he called for the restructuring of minds to ensure love one another,

he decried the commercialisation of politics in the country, stressing it should be a calling.

The former deputy senate president, also lambasted state governors who are not paying salaries of workers in the state, adding “your primary concern should be there well being of the people.”

As such to electorates he said “Shine your eyes in 2019 and make sure you don’t make mistakes. We made the same mistake in the past that is why we are where we are today. We cannot afford to make those mistakes again”.