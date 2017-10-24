Liberian party calls for annulment of first round election results, alleges fraud – africanews
Liberian party calls for annulment of first round election results, alleges fraud
The Liberty Party that placed third in the first round of Liberia's presidential elections on Monday submitted a complaint to the elections commission (NEC), calling for it to annul the result won by former soccer star George Weah, the document showed.
