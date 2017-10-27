Life Esidimeni hearings: ‘No help from health dept’ – Times LIVE
Times LIVE
Life Esidimeni hearings: 'No help from health dept'
Police have been forced to turn to the courts in a bid to get the Gauteng health department to release information on the deaths of Life Esidimeni psychiatric patients. This is according to senior police officer Major-General Charles Johnson, who …
Qedani could face criminal charges over Esidimeni tragedy
Mahlangu must appear before Life Esidimeni hearings: DA
