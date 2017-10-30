Like Toyin Abraham, Mercy Aigbe Loses Dad – Nigerian Entertainment Today

Pages Navigation Menu

Like Toyin Abraham, Mercy Aigbe Loses Dad
Nollywood actress Mercy Aigbe is presently bereaved as her father died in the later hours of Sunday, 29th October 2017. The Benin born thespian had just returned from a vacation in Miami when her septuagenarian father passed away. Her two Instagram …
