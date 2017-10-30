Like Toyin Abraham, Mercy Aigbe Loses Dad

Nigerian Entertainment Today

Nollywood actress Mercy Aigbe is presently bereaved as her father died in the later hours of Sunday, 29th October 2017. The Benin born thespian had just returned from a vacation in Miami when her septuagenarian father passed away. Her two Instagram …

Mercy Aigbe loses dad TheNewsGuru



all 3 news articles »