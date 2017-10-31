LIVE: Drama as Magyezi appears to defend Age Limit Bill at hearing

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The chairperson of the Parliamentary and Legal Affairs committee Jacob Markson Oboth is meeting his members in camera after their business scrutinising the “Age Limit” bill failed to proceed Tuesday morning due to procedural issues.

MP Raphael Magyezi has now been asked to return later in the afternoon after the committee has agreed on a way forward. MPs led by Medard Ssegona insisted they needed to agree on way to proceed before they host Magyezi.

“This constitution we are amending was made in years. I don’t know why we cannot spare one hour to discus internally,” Ssegona said.

Chairing Chairing the committee is Hon Oboth Oboth. #LegalUg #AgeLimit Bill — Parliament Watch (@pwatchug) October 31, 2017

Hon Ssemujju making a procedural matter asserts that he was not involved in the preparatory meeting and neither was the Shadow AG. #LegalUg — Parliament Watch (@pwatchug) October 31, 2017

Hon Ssemujju: on the 27th of September, before the invasion of Parliament, SF were stationed in this room, and I feel vulnerable. #LegalUg — Parliament Watch (@pwatchug) October 31, 2017

Ho Ssemujju: I don’t feel comfortable using this room as the venue of this meeting for I don’t know where they will attack from. #LegalUg — Parliament Watch (@pwatchug) October 31, 2017

Hon Ssemujju asserts that the Chair, Hon Oboth visited the sole beneficiary of the Bill along with the woman MP of Nakapiripirit #LegalUg — Parliament Watch (@pwatchug) October 31, 2017

Hon Oboth observes that he was not aware the room was used by SFC. This was the only room that could accommodate everyone. #LegalUg — Parliament Watch (@pwatchug) October 31, 2017

Hon Oboth notes that the said date of the visit to State House was not true, and he hasn’t gone over there. #LegalUg — Parliament Watch (@pwatchug) October 31, 2017

Hon Oboth: I attend caucus because I have a right to associate. I will have to involve the Speaker so that you can adduce evidence. #legalug — Parliament Watch (@pwatchug) October 31, 2017

Hon Oboth: I have never met the president. I wish I could! #LegalUg — Parliament Watch (@pwatchug) October 31, 2017

Hon Oboth to Hon Ssemujju: You as Ssemujju cannot contest as an independent in your constituency and win. #LegalUg — Parliament Watch (@pwatchug) October 31, 2017

Hon Amoding notes that Hon Magyezi was the cause of the issues of 27th of Sept. Many members are still nursing injuries. #LegalUg — Parliament Watch (@pwatchug) October 31, 2017

Hon Mathias Mpuuga queries the manner in which the Bill moved to the Committee because several members were thrown out. #LegalUg — Parliament Watch (@pwatchug) October 31, 2017

Hon Oboth: I have a copy of the Hansard for that day & unless you’re saying the Speaker didn’t make a ruling, we may have to revisit #LegaUg — Parliament Watch (@pwatchug) October 31, 2017

Hon Ssemujju raises a motion without notice about his safety requesting for a new venue. #LegalUg pic.twitter.com/d3pcnpiH2D — Parliament Watch (@pwatchug) October 31, 2017

Hon Otto Makmot asks Hon Ssemujju whether he will have issues when he returns to Plenary where it all started. #LegalUg — Parliament Watch (@pwatchug) October 31, 2017

Hon Oboth: the way this Bill was processed on the floor could not be satisfactory, but its already before us. #Legalug — Parliament Watch (@pwatchug) October 31, 2017

Hon Segona: Are you saying you have brought more superior forces than SFC? #LegalUg — Parliament Watch (@pwatchug) October 31, 2017

Hon Katuntu: I wish we can listen to each other. A concern has been raised and nothing to the contrary. #LegalUg — Parliament Watch (@pwatchug) October 31, 2017

Hon Katuntu: I think there’re issues that we need to sort now such that when the process takes off, technicalities do not arise. #legalug — Parliament Watch (@pwatchug) October 31, 2017

The Sergeant at Arms walks in to consult with the Chair, Hon Segona says he even feels more unsafe. #legalug pic.twitter.com/Ft0Cben73k — Parliament Watch (@pwatchug) October 31, 2017

Several members of the Committee have appealed to the Chairperson to have Hon Magyezi out so as the committee can have an in-house. #Legalug — Parliament Watch (@pwatchug) October 31, 2017

Hon Segona observes that before the attack on Parliament, he talked to the Sergeant at Arms about the presence of SFC & he ignored. #LegalUg — Parliament Watch (@pwatchug) October 31, 2017

Hon Ssemujju: I can’t sit in a room where people led by the Sergeant at Arms strangled me. I still have children. #Legalug — Parliament Watch (@pwatchug) October 31, 2017

The committee chair has agreed to relocate the meeting to another room. #LegalUg — Parliament Watch (@pwatchug) October 31, 2017

The Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Committee has resumed. Members are still deciding whether to have an in-house or proceed. #LegalUg — Parliament Watch (@pwatchug) October 31, 2017

The chairperson keeps objecting to the appeal for the members to hold an in-house, and wants Hon Magyezi to proceed. #LegalUg — Parliament Watch (@pwatchug) October 31, 2017

Hon Mugoya avers that there are some Members who are determined to distract the committee process. #legalug — Parliament Watch (@pwatchug) October 31, 2017

Hon Ssemujju: The member who’s just spoken was seen in Military attair on TV last night dancing in support of this Bill. #LegalUg — Parliament Watch (@pwatchug) October 31, 2017

Hon Segona: This constitution we are amending was made in years. I don’t know why we cannot spare 1hr to discus internally. #LegalUg — Parliament Watch (@pwatchug) October 31, 2017

