Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Liverpool FC news: Klopp and Mourinho have same Premier League points total – talkSPORT.com

Posted on Oct 24, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments


talkSPORT.com

Liverpool FC news: Klopp and Mourinho have same Premier League points total
talkSPORT.com
Jurgen Klopp is under a bit of pressure following his Liverpool team's mixed start to the season. The Reds, though, are only three points off fourth place despite sitting in ninth, while rivals Man United are seven points ahead of them. That might not

and more »

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Get thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.