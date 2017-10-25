Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Liverpool loanee Taiwo Awoniyi delighted to renew Nike deal – TODAY.NG

Posted on Oct 25, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments


TODAY.NG

Liverpool loanee Taiwo Awoniyi delighted to renew Nike deal
TODAY.NG
Former Nigeria U23 striker Taiwo Awoniyi has expressed his delight over the renewal of his contract with kit sponsors Nike. The ex-Golden Eaglets star, who is on loan from Premier League side Liverpool, announced his contract extension with kits …

and more »

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Get thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.