Liverpool Preparing £22M Bid For Roma Defender Emerson Palmieri

Liverpool are reportedly interested in making a £22m move for Roma defender Emerson Palmieri.

Liverpool have been criticised this season for their defensive performances and Calciomercato say they will try to get Emerson Palmeiri in January.

Apparently the 23-year-old would have been a target in the summer had he not been injured.

Emerson is still not due back in first-team action until next month but his sale would represent a huge profit for the Italians.

The Brazilian joined for £1.8m from Santos back in 2015 after a loan spell at Palermo.

Though Jurgen Klopp needs to strengthen his defensive forces, he is well stocked at left-back given the return to form of Alberto Moreno and the £8m arrival of Andy Robertson from Hull in the summer.

Liverpool are said to be unhappy with Alberto Moreno’s recent performances, and want Palmieri to replace him in the team despite signing Andrew Robertson from Hull over the summer.

