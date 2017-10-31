Liverpool’s Lovren sickened by death threats against family – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
Liverpool's Lovren sickened by death threats against family
Vanguard
Liverpool's Dejan Lovren, heavily criticised for recent defensive blunders, has branded death threats made against his family on social media “disgusting”. Lovren. The Croatian posted a direct message on Instagram he had received from a user that read …
Liverpool's Dejan Lovren reveals threat to family made on social media
Dejan Lovren reveals vile threat to his family following Liverpool defeat by Tottenham
Liverpool star Dejan Lovren reveals 'disgusting' social media death threat
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!