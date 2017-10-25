Looking for a studio to Shoot Your Music Videos & Adverts? Candychromastudio is Offering a Special Discount off its Services

Candychromastudio is a Chroma Studio for shooting Music Video Clips, Adverts, and more. Rent it for N60,000 per day; special offer available from now till Monday, November 20th, 2017. Candy Chroma offers a great package for upcoming Artist as well; from the production of the song to shooting your music video with RED Camera only for […]

The post Looking for a studio to Shoot Your Music Videos & Adverts? Candychromastudio is Offering a Special Discount off its Services appeared first on BellaNaija.

