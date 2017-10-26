Low Volume Lift? Litecoin Prices Rise But Big Leaps Unlikely

The price of litecoin appears to be benefiting from crypto market conditions, but low volumes suggest any larger lift-off might not be in play.

This post was syndicated from CoinDesk.

