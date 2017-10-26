Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Low voter turnout in Kisii as CS Fred Matiang’i assures Kenyans of security – The Standard

Posted on Oct 26, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


The Standard

Low voter turnout in Kisii as CS Fred Matiang'i assures Kenyans of security
The Standard
Interior and Cordination Cabinet Secretary Dr Fred Matiangi casting his vote at Manga Girls Secondary in Borabu Sub County Nyamira. (Photo Eric Abuga/Standard). Kisii County has experienced low voter turnout in most polling stations. Youths have kept
Matiang'i gives safety assurance on election dayCitizen TV (press release)

all 5 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Get thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.