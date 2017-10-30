M.I Abaga: You Rappers Should Fix Up Your Lives [Video]

M.I Abaga has released the official music video for “You Rappers Need To Fix Your Lives”. After being criticized by Osagie and his pulse team, the Chocolate City Music C.E.O responded in fashion with this great joint. The song has been having mixed reviews so far, with some rappers throwing shots and shades at him. […]

M.I Abaga: You Rappers Should Fix Up Your Lives [Video]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

