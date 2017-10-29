Madjer targets Algeria’s first win against Eagles – Vanguard
Madjer targets Algeria's first win against Eagles
Former Algeria football star, Rabah Madjer is targeting Algeria first World Cup qualifier win when they face the Super Eagles on November 10. Rabah Madjer. Madjer was appointed coach few days ago with a mandate to ensure that the team qualifies for the …
