Mafikizolo & Yemi Alade collaborate on New Single “O Fana Nawe” | Listen on BN
South Africa meets West Africa as South African duo of Mafikizolo enlists Nigerian superstar Yemi Alade for their single “O Fana Nawe”. The single which is a follow up to “Love Potion” was produced by DJ Maphorisa and Masterkraft. Listen and Download below: Download
