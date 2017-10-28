Pages Navigation Menu

Maimane welcomes Mkhwebane’s bid to sue DA MPs – Eyewitness News

Posted on Oct 28, 2017 in Africa


Maimane welcomes Mkhwebane's bid to sue DA MPs
Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane intends suing DA members Glynnis Breytenbach and Werner Horn for alleged defamation. Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane. Picture: Cindy Archillies/EWN. Democratic Alliance DA · Advocate Busiswe Mkhwebane.
Protector accused of withholding Vrede report as DA welcomes spy trialIndependent Online
Maimane welcomes Public Protector's legal action over spy claimsNews24
DA vows to ensure Public Protector guarded from political meddlingSouth African Broadcasting Corporation
AllAfrica.com
