Maina: AGF Malami finally breaks silence
The Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, on Tuesday his broke silence on the allegation that he spearheaded the recall, promotion and posting of Maina to the Ministry of Interior. Malami, in a chat with Vanguard, said he would rather respond to the allegations against him when he formally appears […]
Maina: AGF Malami finally breaks silence
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to shareGet thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!