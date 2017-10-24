Maina: Dino Melaye says Malami’s hands, “stained,” advises Buhari on next action

The Senator representing Kogi West, Dino Melaye, has the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, has his hands “stained” in the reinstatement of Abdulrasheed Maina, former chairman of the presidential task force team on pension reforms, into the federal civil service. Melaye stated this on Tuesday, while contributing to a debate […]

Maina: Dino Melaye says Malami’s hands, “stained,” advises Buhari on next action

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

