Maina: EFCC seals ex-pension chairman’s shopping plaza, property in Kaduna

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), on Tuesday sealed-off two houses allegedly owned by the embattled former chairman of the Presidential Task Reform Team, Abdulrahseed Maina in Kaduna State. According to Channels Television, the properties include a two-storeyed shopping plaza at number 2c Ibrahim Taiwo road and another one storeyed duplex at Katuru road […]

Maina: EFCC seals ex-pension chairman’s shopping plaza, property in Kaduna

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

