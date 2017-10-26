Maina: Fani-Kayode reacts to presidency’s claim

Former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode on Thursday reacted to claim by the Presidency that ex-President Goodluck Jonathan’s loyalists were responsible for the reinstatement of embattled ex-Chairman of the defunct Presidential Task Force on Pension Reforms, Abdulrasheed Maina, into the Federal civil service. Fani-Kayode described the statement credited to President Muhammadu Buhari’s Senior Special Assistant on […]

Maina: Fani-Kayode reacts to presidency’s claim

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

