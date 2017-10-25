Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Maina: Fire Malami, Dambazau now – Lawyers tell Buhari

Posted on Oct 25, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Human rights lawyers under the aegis of Public Interest Defenders (PID), have asked President Muhammadu Buhari to remove Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN) and Minister of Interior, Abdulrahman Dambazzau for their roles in the re-engagement of ex-chairman of Pension Reform Task Team (PRTT), Abdurasheed Maina. The lawyers also said the duo should be investigated […]

Maina: Fire Malami, Dambazau now – Lawyers tell Buhari

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Get thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.