Maina: Fire Malami, Dambazau now – Lawyers tell Buhari

Human rights lawyers under the aegis of Public Interest Defenders (PID), have asked President Muhammadu Buhari to remove Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN) and Minister of Interior, Abdulrahman Dambazzau for their roles in the re-engagement of ex-chairman of Pension Reform Task Team (PRTT), Abdurasheed Maina. The lawyers also said the duo should be investigated […]

Maina: Fire Malami, Dambazau now – Lawyers tell Buhari

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

