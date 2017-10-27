Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Maina has silenced Aso Rock – Reno Omokri

Posted on Oct 27, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Controversial author and former aide to immediate past President Goodluck Jonathan on Electronic Media, Pastor Reno Omokri has claimed that Abdurasheed Maina has succeeded in silencing the presidency with his threat. Omokri said Bubari and APC used lies and propaganda to hoodwink Nigerians into voting them into power in 2015. The author noted that he […]

Maina has silenced Aso Rock – Reno Omokri

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Get thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.