Maina: How Malami twisted court judgement to reinstate ex-pension boss
A new report has revealed how the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mr. Abubakar Malami, SAN, twisted a 2013 high court judgment to recall a former Chairman of Presidential Pension Reforms Taskforce Abdulrasheed Maina. According to Vanguard, contrary to the claim by Malami that a court judgement gave Maina a clean-bill-of-health, […]
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
