Maina left behind to frustrate Buhari’s anti corruption fight – Presidency

Posted on Oct 25, 2017 in Crime | 0 comments

A presidential spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu has described Abdulrasheed Maina as “one of the monsters’’ and mess left behind by the previous administration to frustrate the ongoing fight against corruption by the current government. Shehu, who is the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, stated this in a statement issued in Abuja on Wednesday. He, therefore, maintained that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) had no moral right to level any accusations against the President Buhari administration in respect to Maina, the embattled former head of the presidential team on pension reforms.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

