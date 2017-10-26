Maina: Magu speaks on ex-pension reform boss

The Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu, has absolved the Commission of blame over the return of embattled former Chairman of the Presidential Task Force on Pension Reforms, Abdulrasheed Maina. Magu spoke with journalists at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in Abuja, after a meeting between the African Union […]

Maina: Magu speaks on ex-pension reform boss

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

