Maina, Malami, Dambazau are Buhari’s men – Fani-Kayode

Former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode has said embattled former Chairman of the Presidential Task Reform Team, Abdulrahseed Maina, Attorney-General of the Federation, AGF, and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami and the Minister of Interior, Abdulrahman Dambazau, are about to make Nigeria explode. The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, chieftain made the claim while claiming that the […]

Maina, Malami, Dambazau are Buhari’s men – Fani-Kayode

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

