Maina: NANS blow hot over fugitive, warn Buhari’s govt

National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has called for immediate suspension of those suspected of complicity in reinstating Abdulrasheed Maina, former Chairman of Pension Task Team, into civil service. NANS’s President, Chinonso Obasi, in a statement on Sunday in Abuja, said this would ensure credible probe of the scandal. Obasi said revelations emanating from government […]

Maina: NANS blow hot over fugitive, warn Buhari’s govt

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

